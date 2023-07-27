DMO: FG Requires Fresh N9trn Loan To Finance 2023 Budget Deficit

The Federal Government requires new borrowing in excess of N9 trillion to keep up with financing of the N11 trillion deficit of the 2023 Appropriation Act (Budget) of about N21 trillion, Debt Management Office (DMO) said yesterday. The agency, in addition, said that at a debt stock to GDP ratio of below 25 percent threshold, Nigeria ranked among the lowest debt stock nations globally.

The agency said revenue was the challenge facing the country. The country’s debt service to revenue ratio peaked at 100 percent in 2022, a relatively high position that shrinks fiscal space available to the government for fresh borrowings. Director-General, DMO, Patience Oniha, made these known yesterday in her goodwill message delivered at a one-day technical round-table on economic blueprint for President Bola Tinubu’s administration organised by ActionAid Nigeria.

Oniha explained that debt stock continued to grow, primarily, as a result of consecutive budget deficits, a development it said ‘unavoidably’ resulted in an increase in debt service obligations. Currently, DMO noted that debt service consumed a significant portion of the country’s revenues, not necessarily because its debt stock is high but as revenue of low and worse, which of- ten underperforms targets in the budgets.

According to DMO, Nigeria currently carries a debt weight of N49.85 trillion for the period ending March 31, 2023 from N46.25 trillion as of December 21, 2022. The sum represents external and domestic debts of the Federal Government, the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory. This excludes the amount the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) advanced to Federal Government’s via Ways and Means in excess of N20 trillion.

Oniha lauded Tinubu’s administration for some bold but painful reforms he took, which she described as best and right choice policy in the collective interest of Nigerians. She said the president laid bare his economic agenda and manifesto during his campaign. “We have also witnessed implementation of some aspects of the plan such as the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and the unification of the naira exchange rates.

“The implementation of these has yielded immediate benefits but has also created some pains, which the government is trying to alleviate, particularly for the most vulnerable in society. “Over the past few years, the economy has been the subject of intense debates with suggestions from many experts and analysts on what the government should or should not do to remedy the situation.”

Oniha said the situation of the economy needed critical and urgent attention to avoid deterioration in major economic and social indices. She said some of the measures that have been taken so far were not only needed but essential to propel Nigeria towards sustainable development. She said President Tinubu had started to reverse hitherto negative economic policies, a development that spurred much higher revenue.

“In June and July 2023, the funds distributed by the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) were over N907 billion and N1.959 trillion respectively, compared to between N500 billion and N750 billion previously. “The recent quick actions to bring Revenue to the fore by the present administration are steps in the right di- rection. My main message here is that we cannot discuss growth, development, or debt without giving due consideration to revenue.

It is now imperative that we confront revenues and take decisive actions to further strengthen our Revenue streams from all sources. We expect to see improvements in revenues from the work of the committee on revenues set up by President Tinubu,” Oniha submitted.