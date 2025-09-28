DMI Condemns Attack On Abure, Calls For Calm, Swift Police Action

The Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI), a youth mobilization group advocating good governance and democracy, has strongly condemned the public harassment of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure, at the Benin Airport.

The incident occurred shortly after Abure arrived on an Abuja–Benin flight. He was accosted by a woman identified as Mama P, who hurled insults at him while recording the confrontation, causing a disruption at the airport. Security operatives were forced to intervene to restore order.

In a statement signed by Audu Caleb on behalf of the DMI Director General, the group described the attack as disgraceful, dangerous, and unacceptable, stressing that no political leader or citizen should be subjected to mob harassment in public spaces.

“We condemn this attack on Barr. Julius Abure in the strongest terms. Such actions have no place in a democratic society,” the statement read.

The DMI urged political actors and institutions to act responsibly to prevent further escalation. It specifically called on Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as leader of the Obidient Movement, to rein in his supporters and uphold the discipline that has defined the movement.

The group also faulted Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the appointed leader of the Obidient Movement, for publicly calling for mass mobilization to “rescue” Mama P. It described the statement as reckless and capable of inflaming tensions, warning that leaders must exercise restraint and set the right example.

DMI appealed to the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to swiftly investigate the incident, identify all culprits, and bring them to justice to deter similar occurrences in the future. It warned that failure to act could embolden political supporters to attack perceived opponents in public spaces.

Reaffirming the Labour Party’s commitment to peace and lawful engagement, the DMI emphasized that Nigeria’s democracy must not be hijacked by thuggery and intimidation.

“Nigeria’s capital and our public spaces must remain safe, secure, and dignified. We will not allow street violence to define our democracy,” the statement added.