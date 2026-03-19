DLM SPV Lists N9.0bn Medium-Term Notes On FMDQ Exchange

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the listing of DLM SPV PLC’s N7.30 billion Series 1 (Tranche A) and N1.70 billion Series 3 (Tranche B) Plain Vanilla Returns Sovereign BondBacked Composite Notes under its N30.00 billion Medium-Term Notes Programme.

This approval by the Exchange’s Board Listings and Markets Committee reinforces FMDQ Exchange’s position as the preferred platform for innovative debt structures that serve both investor requirements and issuer funding needs.

DLM SPV Plc a special purpose vehicle established to facilitate structured financing arrangements, represents an innovative approach to capital mobilization within Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape.

The dual-tranche issuance structure provides investors with differentiated risk-return profiles while enabling efficient capital deployment.

The net proceeds from this Notes issuance, sponsored by DLM Advisory Services Limited, a Registration Member (Listings) of FMDQ Exchange, will be utilised in accordance with the terms of the underlying transaction structure to support productive economic activities aligned with the Issuer’s strategic objectives.

Commenting on this listing, Dr. Sonnie Ayere, Group Chief Executive Officer, DLM Capital Group, stated, “The listing and premium pricing of the DLM Series 1 Tranche A Bond at N112.14 making it the most valuable AAA corporate bond in Nigeria is a defining milestone, not just for DLM Capital Group, but for the evolution of Nigeria’s fixed income market.

Achieving AAA/AAA credit ratings from Global Credit Rating and DataPro Limited, and commanding benchmark pricing, underscores the market’s recognition of its robust credit structure, disciplined risk framework, and sovereignlevel credit protection underpinning the instrument.

This transaction validates our strategy of engineering high-quality, de-risk investment products that attract deep domestic capital. It also sets a new reference point for how structured corporate issuances can be priced when backed by strong credit fundamentals and investor confidence.