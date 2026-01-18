DLIF Brings Learning, Fun, Entertainment To Kirikiri Inmates

I n a remarkable demonstration of compassion, empowerment, and community transformation, Dream Light International Foundation (DLIF), led by visionary founder Delords Austin Amuzie, successfully hosted its annual LIFE Outreach at the Kiri Kiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Lagos.

This outreach, carried out in partnership with the 3R CLUB, Reformation, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration Club, and the Rotary Club of Hendon was a Learning, Impact, Fun, and Entertainment event which brought joy, hope, and skill development to over a thousand inmates.

The LIFE Outreach, which spanned one week, was designed to provide inmates with essential entrepreneurial and vocational training, sports activities, and opportunities to showcase their talents in a variety of fields.

It included football competitions, a talent hunt featuring categories like Gospel and Secular Music, Comedy, Dance, Drama, Poem/Spoken Words, and Drawing/Creative Arts.

These activities not only provided entertainment but also instilled a sense of discipline, purpose, and camaraderie among the inmates.

The outreach kicked off on December 29th, 2025, with an exciting thirdplace football match, drawing a crowd of enthusiastic participants and supporters. The final event, held on December 30th, 2025, featured the final football match, the talent hunt competition, and prize-giving ceremonies.

Over four hundred thousand naira was awarded as cash prizes, with additional non-cash prizes distributed among the winners in various categories. At the heart of this initiative lies the foundation’s commitment to breaking cycles of recidivism and supporting the reintegration of inmates back into society as productive citizens.

The outreach is part of DLIF’s Another Dream Initiative, which aims to offer hope and create new dreams for individuals in correctional centres, people with disabilities, and those often overlooked by society.

Since 2017, it has organized several impactful events at the Nigerian correctional centres, positively affecting thousands of inmates over the years.

One of the standout programs in this outreach was the Sports as Reformation Therapy Initiative, which aims to foster social skills, improve mental and physical health, and help inmates prepare for life after their release.

Football, in particular, was a central focus, with the foundation planning to continue supporting sporting activities at the Kiri Kiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre.

The foundation is also working to provide inmates with opportunities to pursue sports careers, especially in football, by offering better training and post-release sports career opportunities.

The outreach also addressed the physical and material needs of the inmates. In line with the foundation’s dedication to improving the welfare of those incarcerated, DLIF supplied foodstuffs, relief materials, and refreshments for over a thousand inmates.

Through its Cloth Bank Initiative, the foundation also donated clothes and footwear to the inmates, ensuring they were provided with essential items that contribute to their dignity.

The event was graced by key figures including Deputy Comptroller of Correction, DCC Sanni Richard, who serves as the Officer in Charge of the Kiri Kiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, as well as other top correctional officers, Delords Austin Amuzie (Founder, DLIF), ASP Alu Ogbonna Alu (Founder, 3R Club and Chief Psychologist), Pastor Solomon Ekwueme (CEO, CapMagnet International Limited), and Monica Amuzie (CEO, Pretty Homes and Property Limited), Ijeoma Muokwe, a certified counsellor, among other distinguished guests.

Speaking about the outreach, DLIF Founder Delords Austin Amuzie has this to say “In a society where many often see prisons as places of punishment alone, the Dream Light International Foundation is challenging that perception by creating programs that inspire, educate, and prepare inmates for reintegration into society, helping them reclaim their lives and dreams.”

The DCC in charge DCC Sanni Richard expressed his profound gratitude to the organization and its supporters for always remembering those incarcerated and for all the activities it keeps carrying out at the correctional centre.

A Visionary Leader: Delords Austin Amuzie

Delords Austin Amuzie, the founder of Dream Light International Foundation, is a passionate advocate for social change, empowerment, and educational reform.

A social and business entrepreneur and media consultant who has dedicated his life to creating opportunities for marginalized individuals, particularly in the correctional system.