DL4ALL Initiative’ll Address Gaps Affecting Tech Adoption, Others

The National Digital Literacy Technical Working Group (NDLTWG) has said the recently inaugurated Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) initiative would help in bridging the gaps limiting technology adoption, job creation and unlock ing the vast potentials of Nigerian youths.

Chairman of the Technical Working Group and President of Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), David Daser, who spoke at the inaugural meeting of the group held yesterday in Abuja, added that the Initiative was a big step towards achieving 95 per cent digital literacy for all by the year 2030 in Nigeria.

Daser who described the inclusion of digital literacy as a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope agenda, commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister for Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, for their unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s digital economy and fostering widespread digital literacy.

