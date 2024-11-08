DJT Stock Sinks To Reverse Gains After Trump Election Win

Share

Trump Media & Technology Group stock (DJT) sank by double digits on Thursday, falling as much as 22 per cent to reverse the gains it enjoyed on Wednesday as Donald Trump clinched victory over Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

Shares in the company — the home of Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social — have been on a wild ride over the past week, with the up-and-down moves mostly tied to Trump’s chances of reclaiming the White House.

The stock is down about 10 per cent over the past five days, although shares have rallied nearly 120 per cent in the past month. Strategists had categorised the stock as a binary bet on the election.

Matthew Tuttle, CEO of investment fund Tuttle Capital Management, told Yahoo Finance’s Catalysts that the trajectory of shares has hinged on “a buy the rumor, sell the fact” trading strategy.

“I would imagine that the day after him winning, you’d see this come down,” he predicted at the time. Interactive Brokers’ chief strategist Steve Sosnick said DJT has taken on a memestock “life of its own.”

“It was volatile on the way up, and when a stock is that volatile in one direction, it has a tendency to be that volatile in the other direction,” he said on a call with Yahoo Finance last week. In September, shares in Trump Media traded at their lowest level since the company’s debut following the expiration of its highly publicised lockup period.

The stock eventually bounced back from its lows as both domestic and overseas bet – ting markets began to shift in favor of a Trump victory. Trump founded Truth Social after he was kicked off major social media apps like Facebook (META) and Twitter, now X, following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Trump has since been reinstated on those platforms. He officially returned to posting on X in mid-August after about a year’s hiatus. As Truth Social attempts to take on social media incumbents, the fundamentals of the company have long been in question.

Share

Please follow and like us: