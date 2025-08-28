Djokovic Survives Scare, Draper Withdraws As Raducanu Progresses

Novak Djokovic was forced to dig deep at the U.S. Open but eventually showed his class to reach the third round on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Serb dropped the opening set against American qualifier Zachary Svajda before recovering to win 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. Djokovic looked sluggish early on and even trailed 3-1 in the third set, but then reeled off eight games in a row to turn the match around.

He needed just 26 minutes to close out the fourth set and extend his perfect record of reaching the third round in all 19 of his appearances in New York. While Djokovic battled, Britain’s Emma Raducanu enjoyed a far smoother passage. The 2021 U.S. Open champion overpowered Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen 6-2, 6-1 in just an hour.

Raducanu, seeded 34th, struck eight aces and won 76% of her first-serve points to keep her opponent on the defensive throughout. She admitted to a slight back niggle but said she was “very pleased” with her performance. The Briton could face former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the next round.