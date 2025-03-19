Djokovic Player Union Begins Legal Action Against Tours

Share

The players’ union cofounded by Novak Djokovic has begun legal action against tennis’ governing bodies, citing “anticompetitive practices and a blatant disregard for player welfare”.

The Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA) has filed papers at the United States District Court in New York, where it is seeking a jury trial.

The 163-page lawsuit, which has been seen by BBC Sport, says “professional tennis players are stuck in a rigged game” which gives them “limited control over their own careers and brands”.

It criticises the schedule, ranking systems and control over image rights. The complaint is being brought by the PTPA and 12 players – including Djokovic’s co-founder Vasek Pospisil and Nick Kyrgios.

The PTPA says it is acting “on behalf of the entire player population”. Formed in 2020, the PTPA wants to increase the power of the players, and reduce the control of the governing bodies.

The ATP Tour, the men’s professional body, said it “strongly rejects the premise of the PTPA’s claims”, declaring the case to be “entirely without merit” and promising to “vigorously defend” its position.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

