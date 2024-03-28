New Telegraph

Djokovic Parts From Coach Ivanisevic

World number one Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic. Former Wimbledon champion, Ivanisevic, became Djokovic’s main coach in March 2022, having worked with him alongside long-time mentor Marian Vajda since 2018. Serb Djokovic has won a joint-record 24 Grand Slam singles titles but has made a disappointing start to 2024. “Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago,” Djokovic said on Instagram. “Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid.”

Djokovic lost in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, suffered a third-round defeat by world number 123 Luka Nardi at Indian Wells this month, and then withdrew from the ongoing Miami Open, citing a need to balance his “private and professional schedule”. “I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo,” Djokovic said.

