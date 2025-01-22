Djokovic Overcomes Injury To Stun Alcaraz In Melbourne

Share

Novak Djokovic produced yet another scarcely believable comeback to stun Carlos Alcaraz in a thriller and reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

The 37-year-old Serb defied injury, age and ranking to win 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 against his 21-year-old opponent in Melbourne.

Djokovic, going for a record-extending 11th men’s singles title, limped around Rod Laver Arena at the end of the first set with a problem in his upper left leg.

But, after going off court for treatment, he recovered impressively to continue his bid for a 25th Grand Slam triumph – which would be a record. Djokovic played aggressively until the pain wore off, which then allowed him to move more freely and take control.

Spanish third seed Alcaraz became increasingly animated as he struggled to figure out how to turn an engrossing contest back in his favour.

When seventh seed Djokovic sealed victory – at 00:57 local time after a battle lasting three hours and 38 minutes – he roared towards coach Andy Murray.

Share

Please follow and like us: