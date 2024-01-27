Djokovic Crashes Out of Aussie Open

Novak Djokovic lost at the Australian Open for the first time since 2018 as Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner reached his first Grand Slam final. Serbia’s Djokovic, 36, lost 6-1 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 as Sinner regrouped from not taking a match point in the tie-break.

It ends Djokovic’s bid for a record-extending 11th title and a 25th major to put him clear of Margaret Court. Sinner, 22, faces Daniil Medvedev, who recovered from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev, in Sunday’s final.

Russian third seed Medvedev, 27, won 5-7 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in a remarkable second semi-final which lasted four hours 18 minutes.