Djokovic Booed After Retiring Injured In Australian Open Semifinal 

Tennis legend, Novak Djokovic has faced boos from sections of the Rod Laver Arena crowd after retiring injured during his Australian Open semifinal against German Alexander Zverev.

New Telegraph recalls that the match ended after Djokovic lost the first set 7-6 in a tie-break and was forced to withdraw due to a leg injury sustained earlier in the tournament.

The 37-year-old Serbian, who was aiming to surpass Margaret Court’s record with a 25th Grand Slam singles title, cited unbearable pain in his upper left leg as the reason for his retirement.

The injury, which he incurred during a grueling quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz, was visibly troubling him throughout the match, as he sported a heavily bandaged thigh.

“I just started feeling more and more pain. It was too much to handle for me,” Djokovic admitted in a post-match interview.

“Even if I won the first set, it was going to be a huge uphill battle to stay physically fit for two, three, or four hours.”

The retirement led to reactions from the 15,000-strong crowd, with some fans booing the ten-time Australian Open champion.

Zverev, visibly frustrated, defended Djokovic during his on-court interview: “Please, guys, don’t boo when a player is injured.

“Novak Djokovic has given absolutely everything to tennis. If he cannot continue, it means he really cannot continue.”

Despite his early exit, Djokovic’s legacy remains unparalleled, with 24 Grand Slam singles titles, including his recent Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games.

His achievements place him two titles ahead of Rafael Nadal and four ahead of Roger Federer, while tying Margaret Court’s all-time record.

The match also marked a new chapter in Djokovic’s career as he continues to work with former British rival Andy Murray, who has joined his coaching team.

Reflecting on their evolving relationship, Djokovic said, “I feel more and more connected with Andy every day.”

Alexander Zverev now advances to the final, where he will face either Italy’s Jannik Sinner or America’s Ben Shelton.

