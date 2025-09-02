Djokovic Advances Despite Injury, Alcaraz Impresses At US Open

Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title after a strong straight-sets win over qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff. Despite needing medical treatment twice during the match for a neck and forearm issue, the 38-year-old Serbian showed great skill and experience to win 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in less than two hours.

This is Djokovic’s first tournament since his Wimbledon semi-final loss in July, and although he won comfortably, concerns remain about his physical fitness. World number two Carlos Alcaraz also impressed in the fourth round, defeating French player Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-4 without dropping a set in the tournament so far.

The 22-year-old Spaniard showed his strong form by hitting 36 winners and making some fantastic plays. Alcaraz will face Czech player Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals. On the women’s side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka cruised past Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals. Sabalenka said her focus is not just on defending her title but on winning many more in the future.