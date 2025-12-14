The Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN) celebrated its landmark inaugural Mix Master Championship (MMC) with a glittering award ceremony in Calabar, Cross River State, recently, officially crowning the nation’s top disc jockey talent.

The event, which brought together the country’s finest turntablists, was a vibrant celebration of skill, perseverance, and the unifying power of music.

Presiding over the ceremony, the National President of DJAN, Prince Christian Edeh (DJ Perfect International), highlighted the association’s growth.

He recounted the success of Africa’s biggest DJ awards hosted by DJAN in 2024 while describing the 2025 MMC as a dynamic new pillar in their mission towards professionalism and excellence.

“Our Mix Master Championship is an eloquent expression of our commitment to showcasing the skills and talents of our members,” declared DJ Perfect International. “This competition has become a benchmark for excellence.”

Mr. Salawu Idowu Abiola (DJ Collabo), the MMC Spokesperson, celebrated the successful conclusion of the inaugural Mix Masters Championship (MMC), describing it as ‘Nigeria’s premier deejay competition’ that has showcased ‘the incredible depth of talent’ across the country, with 16 finalists competing for the title of Nigeria’s Best Deejay.

The road to the finals was a nationwide showdown. Talented DJs battled through intense state and zonal competitions, with finalists originally slated to be awarded cash prizes, at the grand finale held in Ibadan, on Wednesday, November 5 2025.

The President noted however that “the grand finale was unfortunately disrupted due to security concerns. But we’re glad to be here in Calabar to finally celebrate our winners,” he said.

Renowned journalist, Olebara Uchechukwu Anthony Chijioke (Cool DJ Blaze McBede), who is the Southeast Zonal Coordinator of the Deejays Association Of Nigeria -DJAN, hailed the justconcluded Mix Master Championship (MMC) competition, praising the event for setting ‘a new benchmark for excellence in the DJing industry’.

He expressed pride in the winners from the Southeast Zonal competition and called for the institutionalization of DJing as an academic discipline in Nigerian universities and polytechnics, saying ‘One of my visions is to see DJAN at its best, shaping minds, grooming talents, and building brands…

I envision the day we study Disc Jockey as tertiary courses… making the next generation of DJs not just great talents but exceptionally respectable.’

The zonal champions who earned their place in the national spotlight were: DJ Zangar International (FCT Abuja)- Winner – N5 million, DJ Ussy (Kaduna State)- 2nd Position – N2 million and DJ Palladium (Rivers State)- 3rd Position – N1 million.