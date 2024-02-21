DJ Switch Blasts Seyi Law For Supporting Tinubu

Famous Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Switch has taken to her social media page to lambast Seyi Law for claiming he didn’t support Tinubu to spite Nigerians, but rather for the benefit of Nigerians.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Seyi Law in an open letter to Nigerians, said his support for the current government stems from his desire to see his country improve.

Reacting to Seyi Law’s comment, DJ Switch criticized him, stating that his campaign and support for President Tinubu were motivated solely by spite.

She acknowledged Seyi Law for standing by Tinubu unlike some others, who have hidden behind closed doors, even though the damage cannot be undone.

She further questioned Seyi Law stating that if it weren’t for their shared tribe, how could he be attracted to him as a candidate despite having a criminal record in the past?

She wrote: “The only thing I will give to you is that you are not hiding behind closed doors like some people… but, you can never undo the damage. I dare say it was out of spite that you supported and campaigned for such an individual, whether you recognize it was spite or not.

“Because Seyi, tell me how someone with such criminal records, past and present… was so attractive to you if not for the obvious which is tribe! I don’t even want to go into his lack of vision or dodging debates because he’s not a legitimate president to begin with.

“Now you lot have supported an ancient of days noob, what gàn gàn did you expect to happen??? I hope the hungry eats the fed! Miserable bastards!”

