DJ Spinall: The Stylish Odd-Cap Chief

Award winning DJ, Sodamola Oluseye Des- mond, popularly known as DJ Spinall, gives a special makeover to native Ankara caps. At first, when he started pairing very colourful Ankara native caps with t-shirts and jeans, people raised eyebrow to the weird looking but interesting combination.

Now, his ever colourful ankara caps which are always odd has inspired many young men to put their caps on. This is why DJ spinall is regarded as the pioneer of pairing native cap and foreign style. He slayed in it and owned it.

Now, even though many wear this style, he remains the only odd-cap-chief in the entertainment circle. He did not back down when people questioned his fashion combination. He simply stuck to this style and now his middle name is ‘The Cap’.

It takes the brave heart of a fashionista to pioneer what others are scared to try. His caps stand him out from the crowd. From different pictures of Spi- nall, his cap goes with every outfit that men wear that comes to mind. He wears his cap with suits, t-shirts, blazers, anything he puts on.

In an interview he granted an online blog years ago, when many were not proud of wearing made in Nigeria, this is what he said about his cap style identity. “I love fashion and it helped me distinguish myself and at the same time, remind the youth of our culture.

The reason for my cap is that I found out that a lot of Africans are not proud of whom they are and it’s sad. A lot of our native clothes are not complete without ‘the cap’. So, I got beautiful African made material from different cultures in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, and Angola just to showcase our cultural power and prowess..”

He has also made a brand of ‘The CAP’ which he described the whole Idea behind ‘the C.A.P’ as “Crazy Azz Party”, Meaning that he brings the roof down at any party with his mixtape.