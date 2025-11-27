DJ Pretty Play Unveils Plans For Academy, Record Label, Global Tour

Nigerian DJ, cultural curator and global performer DJ Pretty Play is looking beyond the turntables as she lines up ambitious long-term projects designed to elevate African music and creatives.

The Akwa Ibom-born, Lagos-raised entertainer—known for her electrifying fusion of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afro-house and hip-hop—has already established herself on major platforms, from Big Brother Naija to the AFRIMMA Awards in the U.S.

Now, she’s setting her sights on the future.

Pretty Play has revealed plans to launch a DJ academy dedicated to training young talents across Africa, with a special focus on women entering the field. She also aims to establish a record label that will support emerging artists, DJs and producers, creating a pipeline for new African voices.

Her global ambitions include embarking on an international tour designed to showcase African soundscapes, culture and creative innovation.

“Everything I’m building is for the culture,” she says. “Africa has so much talent, and I want to create platforms that push our sound and our people forward.”

With multiple mixtapes already circulating and more music projects underway, DJ Pretty Play is positioning herself not just as a performer—but as a cultural architect shaping the future of African entertainment.