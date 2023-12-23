DJ Power Begins African Tour In Nigeria, To Collaborate With Music Superstars

Derek San Vicente, an internationally renowned Disc Jockey and music producer, popularly known as DJ Power, has flagged off his tour of five African countries in Nigeria to work alongside Nigerian artists to create innovative and genre-defying tracks that celebrate Afrobeat.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos, San Vicente said he recognised Nigeria’s pivotal role in shaping the global music landscape.

The DJ is collaborating with AEG Worldwide, Paparazzi Visibility Concepts, and Keter Africa Energy Limited.

He said that he was eager to personally explore Nigeria’s lively music culture and establish meaningful collaborations with Nigerian music stars and other key industry players.

He said that the African tour would also provide an opportunity to collaborate with other music superstars in Nigeria and Africa to produce Afrobeat music.

He said that he would be performing in Nigeria for the first on December 29 at Good Beach, Victoria Island.

According to him, this is my first visit to Africa, with Nigeria being the flag-off as I get set for a memorable and groundbreaking African tour.

“I am excited as I announce to the whole world that I am LIVE here in Nigeria, the giant of Africa. My extensive tour across Nigeria and other African countries is what I am very happy to kick start now.

“This groundbreaking journey with BAROQUE Works Studios as our promoter in Nigeria and across the African continent will not only allow me to immerse myself in Nigeria’s vibrant music scene but also to collaborate with other music superstars in Nigeria and Africa to produce Afrobeat music.

I am excited to promote my new single “Choose To Lie” with Brooklyn’s RnB queen Alex Mali and Nigeria’s Reekado Banks and Ajura which has been playing on Beat FM, Soundcity, Splash FM and more.

“My previous video/single “Special Delivery” with Dancehall great Vybz Kartel and the UK’s SL premiered on MTV base yesterday.

“I’m looking forward to my first performance in Nigeria on December 29 at Good Beach,” he said.

The DJ said that he was captivated by Africa’s rich musical heritage, thus coming to flag off his tour in Nigeria.

He added that he believed in the unifying power of music and was honoured to work with Nigerian artists.

“Having always been captivated by Africa’s rich musical heritage, I, duly recognize Nigeria’s pivotal role in shaping the global music landscape.

“My goal is to create groundbreaking tracks that will resonate with audiences worldwide, showcasing the essence of Afrobeat.

“I firmly believe in the unifying power of music and am honoured to work alongside Nigerian artists to create innovative and genre-defying tracks that celebrate Afrobeat.

“In addition to Nigeria, my African tour will include stops in other musically renowned countries such as Ethiopia, South Africa, Ugandan and others.

“This extraordinary tour will not only showcase but also serve as a bridge between global music communities, fostering cultural exchange and collaboration,” he said.

The DJ noted that his Nigeria and subsequent African tour signifies an exciting chapter in “my growing career.”

He added that the world has a responsibility to conserve our environment and mitigate the impact of greenhouse gases on our ecosystem.

“My commitment to Afrobeat extends beyond collaborations with Nigerian artists. I am dedicated to producing Afrobeat music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

“By infusing my signature style and expertise into Afrobeat productions, my aim is to introduce this vibrant genre to new listeners and expand its global reach.

“This dedication to celebrating African music and my passion for Afrobeat will undoubtedly result in remarkable collaborations and unforgettable musical moments,” he said.

Also speaking, DJ Power’s manager in Africa, Prosper Egeonu, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Keter Africa Energy Limited, said that the company was trying to give back to Mother Earth using entertainment and the creative industry.

Egeonu said that the #rocktheclimate campaign was about using the platform of the creative industry to bring awareness about climate change using climate action.

He added that the company was focused on bringing solutions, so that people would start to get to know how to solve the problem associated with climate change with the campaign in Lagos, across Nigeria and Africa.

“As we all know, we are having a global challenge which is climate change and there are a whole lot of challenges we have because of climate change.

“We are all climate advocates because we are trying to save Mother Earth and it is part of the things that are dear to our heart.

“We are trying to give back to Mother Earth using entertainment and the creative industry.

“We decided to fly this campaign so that the world will know that we are going green.

“Rock the climate means that we are trying to use entertainment while we are having fun we are creating awareness about climate change, taking actions and bringing a solution,” he said.

Also, Dr Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, the Executive Director, of BAROQUE Works Studios, and official Promoter of DJ Power in Nigeria and across the African continent, said that the collaboration would foster greater development in the entertainment industry.

Hemben Eimunjeze said that the company is proud to work with which led to the signing of a memorandum of Understanding between DJ Power and BAROQUE Works Studios, Nigeria.