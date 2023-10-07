DJ NEPTUNE: How Emails, Text Messages Vindicated Me When I Had Issues With Rema

With over two decades in the music industry as a Disc Jockey and music executive, Imohiosen Patrick better known as DJ Neptune is one entertainer who has paid his dues in the industry. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Neptune shares his experience and the importance of documenting collaborative works with colleagues in the music space among other issues.

Considering your experience, how important is documentation in music business?

Documentation in every aspect of life is key because anything can go wrong. Like the incident between myself and Rema; Rema is a great guy and my homeboy but it was a miscommunication from his camp that he wasn’t aware of and I guess when that whole situation happened, he was in his feelings.

Everyone came at me expecting me to attack but I’m not that kind of person and my brand has never been associated with such. When I do something as a professional, I make sure that I do it the right way. While all that was going on in the social media space, me and his team were discussing that documentations were being done.

Text messages and emails were sent so I didn’t go wrong in any way and they were aware of it but like I said he was in his feelings and after that whole scenario we met, talked and laughed over it. We are still going to make amazing records and it’s just for us to keep understanding and learning to do things the right way if we don’t want to get into trouble.

If you have a document that backs it up then you have the right to take it up with who- ever the talent is as long as it went beyond just verbal agreement. But then, as talents, you need to also stay professional because that’s what puts food on your table. So, if you know for a fact that you would not make the event, speak out and refund whoever is meant to be refunded.

Looking at the progress Nigerian DJs have made so far, what is the next level for DJs?

The next level is to keep evolving in the direction that the world is going. If you feel there’s something that you have been doing wrong or you are doing right now based on how the growth in the industry is moving it’s only sensible for you to just stick towards that direction. They say the only constant thing in life is change, so you just have to keep evolving yourself if you still want to be in the discussion.

What has been most instrumental to your success?

I stay true to myself. I don’t over brand myself in a way that you will feel that this is the Almighty and I always allow my work to speak for me because at the end of the day that is what people love and that is what they are paying for so I just do me. I’ve been doing this for over two decades and I will only hang my boots whenever I choose.

Was there ever a time you wanted to give up because things weren’t going your way?

No, because the primary reason I became a DJ or entertainer was for the passion and not about the money and the paparazzi, and that passion is what is still driving me today. If I wasn’t making money now, I would still be doing it because I started with the passion for years and then the value started coming in and I realised that I needed to start branding myself.

Are you of the belief that dreams do come true?

Dreams come true when you chase them but then sometimes destiny has a way of playing itself. For me, that’s my motto; when I’m chasing something and It’s not happening, I just let it be because I’m big on timing but this thing would still find its way to my table so I don’t stress myself over what I don’t have control over. When I see people saying they are depressed I be like what’s frustrating you? As long as there is life there’s hope.

Has music streaming helped reduce piracy in any way?

Music streaming has helped because the consumers know there is a channel to go to stream the music. In terms of piracy, it is almost impossible to eradicate piracy but what streaming has done is that it has reduced it to the barest minimum.

If you know you can browse through millions of songs and at the end of the day you are paying maybe like a thousand every month why stressing yourself and sometimes when you do, the quality is bad. That has also helped in the growth of Afrobeats because now the audience in diaspora knows where to go for new songs and before you know what’s up in a month’s time it now becomes a global hit.

In your opinion, how can the story of Afrobeats be told before it is hijacked by the outside world?

I think one of our biggest problems in this part of the world is that people don’t come out to tell the story the way it actually went. Some do it based on their own personal interest but I feel it’s always right to say the truth and let the newer generation know how things were done and that would help whatever dream they want to chase.

Shout out to Mr. Ayo Shonaiya who took it upon himself to bring that initiative to life. For those who feel sad, I don’t think it was limited to only him so if you feel the story wasn’t told properly then come out and tell your own story. With the outside world now trying to tell us our story better, it’s because we back home are not really united.

There was a time that Makossa music was the in thing in Africa before it vanished, how can Afrobeats be protected from suffering the same fate?

That’s my prayer too, we need to start supporting our own, we need to start encouraging our black brothers to create platforms that would compete with the international platforms. When you go to China, some of these favourite streaming platforms are not allowed in China, they have their local platforms and they safeguard their products. Let the international labels come to Nigeria and say we saw that hungry kid from the street, we took him and blew him up from the scratch.

There has never been such a story but they are waiting for you to be up there already and they are like let’s give him that slave trade deal and then if you don’t know what you’re doing you will sell your masters and in the next 30 years, some kid in Australia bumps into your song, wants to sample something and then you the originator don’t have the power to approve it.