DJ Kulet: Lagos Govt Vows Zero Tolerance For Sexual Abuse

The Lagos State Government has issued a statement in response to the disturbing allegations of child sexual abuse raised by Nigerian disc jockey Kudirat Gbemisola, also known as DJ Kulet, against her estranged husband, Ohis Emmanuel.

The Lagos State Government, through its statutory agency dedicated to combating domestic and sexual violence, has confirmed that it is taking the issue seriously and has already reached out to DJ Kulet for further information.

DJ Kulet’s social media post, now deleted, revealed harrowing details of Emmanuel’s alleged predatory behaviour, including sexual abuse of minors under their roof.

The government’s quick response shows its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of violence, particularly child abuse, and highlights the urgency with which authorities are treating the matter.

In their official statement, the Lagos State Government expressed gratitude to the public for bringing the issue to attention.

They assured that every effort is being made to ensure that justice is served and that the safety and well-being of all children are prioritized.

The government also emphasized that they are actively working to gather more information from DJ Kulet, having already reached out to her through Instagram DM.

The government urges anyone with additional information about the case to come forward immediately.

They have provided a toll-free hotline (08000 333 333) and encouraged individuals to send direct messages through the Lagos State Government’s social media platforms to report incidents of abuse or provide more details.

Lagos State officials reiterated their commitment to protecting children, regardless of their background or status, stating that every child deserves to be safe from harm.

The government made it clear that the law would be fully enforced in this case and that those found guilty of abuse would face appropriate legal consequences.

As the government works to investigate the allegations thoroughly, it continues to call for stronger collective action to combat domestic and sexual violence across the state.

