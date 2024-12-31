Share

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Kulet, has announced the end of her 8-month marriage to Ohis Emmanuel, citing abuse, infidelity and other allegations.

She made this announcement on her Facebook page, citing disturbing allegations of abuse and paedophilia as the reasons for their irreconcilable separation.

DJ Kulet wrote: “I, DJ KULET, am publicly disassociating myself from my ex-husband, Ohis Emmanuel (aka Benjamin), due to his egregious and reprehensible actions.

“Despite overwhelming evidence (including chats, photos, videos, and voice notes) of his infidelity, he has refused to change his ways.”

She revealed that she had initially forgiven him for his infidelity after he blamed external influences.

However, further investigation uncovered more serious offences, including a video confession dated December 28, 2024, in which Emmanuel admitted to molesting his 20-year-old cousin who contracted an infection as a result and her friend.

READ ALSO:

According to DJ Kulet, Emmanuel’s behaviour has shown a pattern of targeting minors, and he continues to engage in infidelity with multiple women.

She added: “The final straw was the shocking discovery of his prolonged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old minor, which occurred under my roof for six months.

“In our short-lived marriage of less than 8 months, I have treated infections three times. As a VICTIM myself, I feel compelled to expose individuals like him to protect others.”

Speaking further he urged the public to remain vigilant and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Following the shocking revelation, many have expressed support for DJ Kulet’s courage in speaking out.

Share

Please follow and like us: