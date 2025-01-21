Share

Renowned Nigerian disc jockey, Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu, popularly known as DJ Jimmy Jatt, has shared his personal health challenges with fans, including his vision loss and chronic kidney disease diagnosis.

The 58-year-old DJ opened up about his health ordeal during an interview on Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The veteran DJ, born in Lagos Island, revealed that his health troubles began in 2020 when he lost his sight, a condition that led to surgery to restore his vision.

He also disclosed that he was later diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, a condition he attributes to his pre-existing diabetes, rather than lifestyle choices.

DJ Jimmy Jatt explained that his health issues began after he decided to explore the world in 2019, travelling to various parts of Europe and America.

However, in 2020, amidst the global travel restrictions, his health deteriorated.

Despite undergoing surgery and later relocating to the U.S., his condition worsened, eventually requiring dialysis.

After receiving treatment abroad, DJ Jimmy Jatt returned to Nigeria to undergo a successful kidney transplant.

He took time off from his career to recover but continued DJing in the U.S. and Europe.

He also emphasized that his kidney disease was not caused by smoking or alcohol consumption, as he had long ceased these habits.

The legendary DJ, who has been a pivotal figure in the Nigerian music scene, made his return to Nigeria in December.

He is now focused on his recovery and is committed to sharing his journey with his fans.

