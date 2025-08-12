DJ Dope Caesar Breaks Silence On Death Rumours

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Sarah Oboh, better known as DJ Dope Caesar, has reacted to the viral rumours of her passing.

The fake news had caused widespread concern among fans and colleagues, with many flooding social media to confirm her well-being.

Debunking the rumour, the award-winning entertainer, who addressed the false reports during a live session on her official Instagram page on Monday expressed shock over the misleading claims.

According to her, she has not been involved in any accident, nor has she suffered any serious illness or life-threatening incident.

She wrote: “Please guys, nothing happened to me. I’m not dead. I don’t know where this rumour is coming from that I died or something happened.

“I don’t know who’s starting it or where it is coming from. Thank you guys for checking up on me.

“But I’m okay, very, very okay. You can see me, I didn’t die and I was not involved in an accident.”

DJ Dope Caesar, however, assured her followers that there was no cause for alarm and urged the public to disregard the misinformation.

She appreciated her fans for the outpouring of love and concern during the brief moment of panic caused by the rumour.

The DJ, known for her energetic performances and unique mixes, remains active in the Nigerian entertainment scene and has continued to engage with her fans online despite the unsettling incident.