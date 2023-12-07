DJ Cuppy Urges Fans To Be Patient As She Perfect Her Music

Famous female Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has urged her fans to be patient with her as she is still trying to perfect her music.

The billionaire heiress has admitted that she had promised her fans to release new music this year but she wants to, first of all, perfect the art.

Taking to her verified X page on Wednesday, DJ Cuppy in a video shared said her new age makes her feel like she has another “proper shot”, urging fans to be patient with her.

She said, “I posted something the other day which is so true. I promised my fans that I would drop music this year, it has been almost four years since my debut and only album.

“But, let me say it again, God’s timing is the best even if it doesn’t align with your ego.

I wanna make sure I get music right. And at 30, I feel I have another proper shot, and I’ve small small energy. So, be patient with me.”