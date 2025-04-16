Share

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has stirred reactions on social media as she turns down a suitor for being financially unstable, despite praying for her own man.

New Telegraph recalls that the billionaire heiress, who’s already in her 30s, had previously made remarks about wanting to settle down with a man of her own.

She had also made a recent post on social media, praying to God for a good Christian husband.

However, a man had stormed her DM with offers to get into a relationship with her.

The suitor noted that he is currently financially unstable, but assured her of his complete and absolute love.

Cuppy turned down his advances, noting that while his thoughts count, so do bills.

The man said, “I’m not financially stable, but I’ll love to be your boyfriend and treat you like the sweet and wonderful Queen you are.. Please think about it. I love you”

In Response, she said, “Aww, the thought definitely counts, unfortunately, so do bills.”

Reaction trailing this post;

ivgold1 said: “If you are financially stable as a lady, never settle for less. Never trust the loyalty of a broke man. If anybody comes for me, i will return the energy to his or her parents”

benosi said: “Atleast you shoot your shot….na just say your game cut”

kingsliveth remarked: “Your papa gets money, what are you doing with Financial Stable Suitor?!?”

26hmarrah wrote: “If rich man pikin de task bill, who be me”

