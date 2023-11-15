New Telegraph

November 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. DJ Cuppy Speaks…

DJ Cuppy Speaks On Not Chasing Success In Corporate World

Famous Nigerian Disc Jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has opened up on the reason she chose not to chase success in the corporate world or sitting behind office desks.

Cuppy who is known for her vivaciousness and other thrilling activities in the entertainment industry revealed that she chose not to chase success in the corporate world, despite being the daughter of a billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola

Giving her reasons, Cuppy said she wouldn’t have derived the same happiness she feels doing what she loves, if she had gone into the corporate world, where she would be behind desks, going through stacks of papers.

READ ALSO:

She shared a photo of herself in an office setting looking a bit of a corporate lady as she made the revelation.

She wrote,  “On days, like this, I think about how I could have chased corporate success and had a more linear path but wouldn’t be as happy.„

See post below;

Tags:

Read Previous

Guber Poll: Kogi Youths Storm INEC Headquarters, Back Election Outcome
Read Next

Blaqbonez Speaks On Tragic Demise Of Oladips