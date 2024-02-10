DJ Cuppy Speaks On Being Voted For As Worst-Dressed In Nigeria Every Year

Popular Disc Jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has opened up on her lack of interest in fashion as she laments being voted as worst-dressed in Nigeria every year.

Speaking in a recent interview with Famouz TV, Cuppy spoke on her lack of interest in anything fashion, makeup up and glam while comparing herself to her sister, Temi Otedola.

According to her, she doesn’t really fancy wearing makeup and fashion. She noted how she has to be pressured by her team to look glam on camera.

She also stated that she doesn’t like wearing eyelashes and some other beauty effects.

The 30-year-old DJ also compared herself to her sister, Temi, stating that she doesn’t really have her sister’s genes nor does she have her fashion sense.

She noted that people don’t usually believe that she and Temi are related because of how fashionably her sister dresses.

Watch the video below;