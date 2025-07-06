DJ Cuppy Speaks As Suitors Compete For Her Attention

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she is currently single, though not entirely off the dating scene.

In a candid moment captured at a private gathering with her sisters, Tolani and Temi Otedola, the award-winning disc jockey and philanthropist opened up about her current relationship status.

In the now-viral video circulating on social media, Cuppy can be seen enjoying herself at the exclusive event while making a bold statement:

“I’m not dating, but I’m talking to people. May the best man win.”

Her revelation has, however, sparked widespread interest from fans and followers, many of whom are eager to know who might win the heart of one of Nigeria’s most eligible bachelorettes.

Recall that DJ Cuppy’s last relationship was with a British boxer, Ryan Taylor.

They got engaged weeks after meeting in 2022, but the engagement was called off in 2023.

As fans speculate who might become Cuppy’s next partner, one thing is clear she’s taking her time and leaving the decision to “the best man.”