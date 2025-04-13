New Telegraph

April 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. DJ Cuppy Recounts…

DJ Cuppy Recounts How Jesus Disrupted Her DJ Career

Popular Disc Jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Feminine Otedola, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has narrated how her encounter with Jesus Christ disrupted her career.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the DJ Cuppy dedicated her life to God in August 2024 at the Holy Trinity Brompton in London United Kingdom (UK).

However, reflecting on her faith journey in a post shared via his verified X handle, Cuppy spoke about a personal shift in her life’s direction.

READ ALSO:

She said: “Was thinking this evening. Jesus really disrupted my DJ career plans o. But in the BEST way. ‘Booked and busy’ means nothing if you’re not walking in purpose.”

Also the billionaire heiress has spent much of the last decade building her name in both the Nigerian and international music industries.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

My Dad Will Never Forgive Me For Tattooing My Body – Fireboy DML
Read Next

5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hit Pakistan
Share
Copy Link
×