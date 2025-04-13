DJ Cuppy Recounts How Jesus Disrupted Her DJ Career

Share

Popular Disc Jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Feminine Otedola, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has narrated how her encounter with Jesus Christ disrupted her career.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the DJ Cuppy dedicated her life to God in August 2024 at the Holy Trinity Brompton in London United Kingdom (UK).

However, reflecting on her faith journey in a post shared via his verified X handle, Cuppy spoke about a personal shift in her life’s direction.

She said: “Was thinking this evening. Jesus really disrupted my DJ career plans o. But in the BEST way. ‘Booked and busy’ means nothing if you’re not walking in purpose.”

Also the billionaire heiress has spent much of the last decade building her name in both the Nigerian and international music industries.

