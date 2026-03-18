Nigerian disc jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has publicly celebrated her mother, Nana Otedola, with an emotional message.

Taking to her social media page, the 34-year-old shared throwback and recent photos of herself and her mother, capturing moments from different stages of their lives.

In her post, Cuppy admitted that a single day is not enough to celebrate her mother, adding that her understanding of motherhood has deepened as she has grown older.

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According to her, she has come to appreciate the depth of her mother’s love, especially the sacrifices and protective instincts she once questioned.

“The older I get, the more my mum starts to make sense,” she wrote.

The DJ recounted how her mother constantly looked out for her, worried about her well-being, and always wanted the best for her, even during moments when she did not fully understand those intentions.

Looking back now, the entertainer said she realises that every action was rooted in love.

“I am just feeling really grateful for my mum and everything she continues to do for me. I love you, deep Mama,” she added.

Cuppy’s message came at a time when discussions about her parents’ relationship have been making rounds online.

It has been observed that both Femi Otedola and his wife, Nana, have unfollowed themselves.