DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Being Privileged

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey and daughter of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, Florence Otedola has opened up about realizing how privileged she is.

The music star who spoke via her social media page revealed that she initially did not realise she came from a wealthy background until recently.

According to her, she has now realised that her privilege, which seemed normal, was another person’s prayer point.

Cuppy wrote, “Growing up, I didn’t fully realise just how privileged I was. I never had to worry about anything.

“Thank God I see it now. What felt normal to me is something someone else is praying for. Gratitude changes everything.”

