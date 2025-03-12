DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Being Age-Shamed

Share

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, lamented about being called ‘Old’ despite being in her 32s.

Dj Cuppy made this known via her Instagram page after netizens opined that she should settle down into marriage since she’s not getting any younger.

According to her, some individuals have taken to referring to her as ‘Old’ despite the fact that she’s just in her early 30s.

She wondered what those people would say about folks who are in their 40s and beyond.

READ ALSO:

She said, “I am 32 years old, and some people are calling me old. If that is the case, what are we calling people in their 40s? Prehistoric? Fossilized? Nawa.”

Reactions trailing this posts;

cutiedoll_glam said: “Una wan Realy kpai this girl cos Wetin she do Una. Na crime to com from rich family?”

ifeanyi.okeke.75470 wrote: “Can you guys let her be? Omo‍♂️”

vheekee_ernest commented: “How’s 32 old? You guys, please!!”

balo_ng said: “It is acceptable to do whatever you need to do that works for you. People seriously need to stop putting age stamps on everything and giving themselves self-inflicted anxiety. Light and love, beautiful people. ❤️”

__edoeje wrote: “It’s how this men think our only purpose in life is marriage for me. Allow people to live and make decisions for themselves”

___ewatomilola___ said: “If only she can learn to ignore them whenever they air their useless opinion!”

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

