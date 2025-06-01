Share

Popular Nigerian entertainer and philanthropist, Florence Otedola, Popularly known as DJ Cuppy has issued uplifting advice to women above 30 years of age who may be feeling societal pressure to have a partner.

Speaking in a video making rounds on social media, the 31-year-old Disc Jockey reflected on her personal journey and offered words of encouragement, drawing from her faith for inspiration.

DJ Cuppy emphasised the importance of finding fulfilment beyond romantic relationships and reminded women of their inherent worth.

She urged single women over 30 who may be feeling incomplete or overlooked to trust in divine timing.

She said, “I was thinking about it, how I am probably not the only one in this situation. I’m going to call it a season of solidarity where a lot of my wins and values are not necessarily from a partner.”

She referenced a Bible verse, Isaiah 54:5, which reads, “For your real husband is the one who created you, Lord of all the earth. If you feel like you’re missing something in your life, God fills the gaps and will never desert you.

“While you are waiting, know that the right person will come at the right time. And just as I have learnt, what is for you will not pass you.”

