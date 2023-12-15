DJ Cuppy: My Heart Was Most Played In 2023

Famous Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has recounted her broken relationship with British ex-fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

New Telegraph recalls that DJ Cuppy and her ex-fiancée, Ryan ended their relationship a few months after being engaged, which came as a shock to many netizens, including her fans and followers.

After breaking off their engagement, Ryan made a jest announcement on Instagram, stating he left all his ex-girlfriends due to their driving skills.

Taking to her X handle on Thursday in a post, the “Gelato” crooner stated that people do not really need to check Spotify’s annual chart for the most-played songs this year because it was her heart that was most played.

She wrote: “Meanwhile, you don’t have to check Spotify; my heart was the most played this year.”