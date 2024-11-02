Dj Cuppy Hints At Quitting Disc Jockey

Share

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has hinted at quitting her job.

In a post via her X page, Cuppy explained that dJing was her passion but this year she has been feeling she’s meant to level up and make a bigger impact.

She wrote: “DJing is my passion, but tbh this year has felt like a whole new experience like I’m meant to level up and make a bigger impact. Only God knows what’s next.”

READ ALSO:

Taking to the comment section, a fan urged her to start DJing again, adding that he dislikes the new her.

The fan wrote: “Start DJing again. I have missed your vibes on IG. I don’t like the new you at all.”

DJ Cuppy replied, “I don’t like the old me at all.”

The music star recently released a gospel mixtape after she got baptised earlier this year.

She claimed she received divine direction for the mixtape.

Share

Please follow and like us: