DJ Cuppy Finally Break Silence On Being Single At 33

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as “DJ Cuppy”, has sparked conversation online after sharing her feelings about being single at the age of 33, despite an impressive list of career and academic achievements.

The award-winning DJ and daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, took to her social media page to humorously express her frustration over her love life.

According to Cuppy, many of the men who have shown interest in her fail to meet one unexpected but important standard, correct spelling.

She revealed that all the suitors in her direct messages have struggled to spell certain words correctly, with “Pomeranian” being her chosen example.

The playful jab at her admirers also came with a personal confession, as she admitted she has had her own struggles with spelling despite graduating from Oxford University.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “Making it big… but mother of Dúdú and FünFün, no husband, with plenty of suitors in my DMs and none can even spell Pomeranian.”

New Telegraph recalls that DJ Cuppy, who once called off her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor in 2023, has been open about her desire to get married. She previously admitted that every time she comes across wedding photos online, she reminds God that she is still single.

Aside from her personal life, DJ Cuppy continues to break barriers in her career and philanthropy. Recently, she was named a 2025 Goalkeeper by the Gates Foundation, further cementing her status as one of Nigeria’s most influential young women.

Her post has since gone viral, prompting mixed reactions from fans, some empathising with her romantic frustrations, while others teased her for setting the bar high on spelling requirements.