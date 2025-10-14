Nigerian disc jockey and philanthropist Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has sparked lively conversations online after asking her fans and followers for inspiration ahead of her upcoming 33rd birthday.

New Telegraph reports on Monday, October 13, 2025, the billionaire heiress and entertainer took to her verified X handle to ask fans for creative surprise ideas for her birthday, which falls on November 11.

Her light-hearted post quickly went viral, amassing more than 800 likes and hundreds of comments within hours.

The post drew a wide range of reactions, from playful suggestions and humorous gift offers to more critical takes questioning why someone from one of Nigeria’s wealthiest families would seek surprises from fans.

READ ALSO:

“You should surprise us instead, Cuppy,” one user joked, while another quipped, “Let’s surprise you with a trip to Ogbomosho; you need some village vibes.”

Despite the mixed responses, many followers praised her for her approachable nature and for engaging fans directly in her birthday plans.

DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has a history of turning her birthdays into moments of impact and connection.

In 2019, she hosted the Cuppy Gold Gala, a high-profile charity event that reportedly raised over ₦5.1 billion to support underprivileged children through the Cuppy Foundation.

Her upcoming birthday, which marks her first since earning a postgraduate degree from the University of Oxford, is expected to reflect her evolving balance between philanthropy, music, and personal growth.

Cuppy’s recent activity on social media suggests she may be planning something memorable, as she hinted at wanting to do things “differently” this year.

Fans are now speculating whether she will combine her love for celebration and charity once again.

As the countdown to November 11 begins, DJ Cuppy’s fans, affectionately known as the Cupcakes, are eagerly waiting to see how the star chooses to mark her milestone day, whether through a global party, a charitable initiative, or an unexpected twist inspired by her followers.