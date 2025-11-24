DJ Chicken To Be Prosecuted After Multiple Road Crashes

The Ogun State Ministry of Justice has announced that it is fast-tracking the prosecution of popular entertainer Ademola Abiodun, widely known as DJ Chicken, over a series of dangerous driving incidents recorded within the past two months.

According to the Ministry, the first incident occurred on 1 November 2025 in Sagamu, where DJ Chicken reportedly crashed into two motorcycles, leaving a rider and a female passenger seriously injured.

The Ministry noted that Mr. Abiodun showed no remorse at the scene and allegedly attempted to flee, prompting an angry mob reaction from bystanders.

READ ALSO:

The Ogun State Police Command immediately began investigations, prioritizing the victims’ medical care and privacy.

The state revealed that on 23 November 2025, DJ Chicken was again involved in a lone car crash in Lekki, Lagos State, narrowly missing pedestrians who escaped harm due to quick reflexes.

Authorities confirmed that this latest event is the third road crash involving the entertainer in two months.

The Ministry of Justice stressed that while many road traffic incidents may be resolved civilly, certain recurring behaviours pose a “special danger” to the public and require criminal intervention.

It described Mr. Abiodun as “one such person,” pointing out that at least two of the crashes were documented on video.

Citing public outcry and the urgent need to protect road users, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, has directed that the pending Sagamu crash case be expedited for prompt arraignment.

The Ministry confirmed that it is working closely with the Ogun State Police Command to ensure swift legal action.