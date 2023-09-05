DJ Chicken Mocks Portable Over Headies Award Loss

Nigerian disc jockey, Ademola Biodun, better known as DJ Chicken has dragged popular singer, Portable on social media for not winning an Award at the 16th Headies after he failed to get nominated.

It would be recalled the controversial singer as well as Wizkid amongst others, had failed to make this year’s nomination list.

However, after the headies awards had come to an end, Portable took to his Instagram page to reflect on his mistakes.

According to Portable, who got two nominations in the 2022 edition but lost both, said that he had been the one who had let himself down.

Reacting to his statement, Portable’s friend, DJ Chicken took to his social media platform to mock the singer for losing out as he stated that Portable’s glory has run dry.

DJ Chicken boasted that the cost of building Portable’s Ogun Statehouse is the amount he makes daily on Instagram.

Speaking further, he slammed Portable for claiming that Shallipopi is a Yahoo boy.

Watch the video below: