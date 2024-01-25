DJ Big N Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Kidnappers In Lagos

Mavin Records Disk Jockey (DJ), Nonso Temisan Ajufo, popularly known as DJ Big N, has claimed there are a large number of kidnappers in Lagos State.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 24, the music star stated that he can ‘categorically’ confirm that kidnappers are now in the state and urged residents to be vigilant and protect themselves and their loved ones.

He wrote, “I repeat, please be very vigilant of your surroundings. Especially while driving or walking in Lagos. I can categorically tell you that kidnappers are now in Lagos. Walk in groups.

“And make sure your car doors are pinned down. Protect yourself and your loved ones.”