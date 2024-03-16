Diya Was Naive, Fell for Bamaiyi Trick – Fadipe

The Chief Security Officer to a former Chief of General Staff, Major Seun Fadipe, has admitted that he, alongside his late boss, Lt General Oladipo Diya, indeed planned to remove late Head of State, General Sani Abacha from office 27 years ago. In an exclusive chat with Saturday Telegraph, Major Fadipe however, maintained that the late Diya was rather naïve to have fallen for the bait of the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Ishaya Bamaiyi, when he led other officers to persuade his boss to be part of a coup plot. Apart from Bamaiyi, he listed Major General (rtd.) Bashir Magashi and Major- General Patrick Aziza as the other two leading officers, who met several times with his boss to fine tune arrangements for the putsch.

“You know, I have said times without number that we attempted to remove the man (General Abacha). “The only difference was that it was Generals Ishaya Bamaiyi, General Bashir Magashi and the late General Patrick Aziza that were actually the brains behind the whole thing. They just merely co-opted my boss as a decoy. “Unfortunately, my boss believed that General Bamaiyi was sincere. From what I discovered at that time, Bamaiyi felt that for the whole thing to succeed, he would have taken out my boss and General Abacha together.

He was scheming to take the two of them out together,” Fadipe said. According to the former officer, General Diya was drafted into the plot in December when the former maximum leader didn’t fall for the trap set for him by Bamaiyi and the others in Enugu where he was billed to declare open the Chief of Army Staff conference. “There was supposed to be the Chief Army Staff Conference in Enugu. At that time, I was not even aware.

That was the time that they would have removed General Abacha. It was when the late Head of State didn’t go to Enugu that General Bamaiyi now came to see oga (General Diya) in the office. “That was the time that they now decided to bring the whole planning to Abuja. Subsequently, Bamaiyi, Magashi and Aziza held several meetings together with my boss,” he said. On his involvement, Ma- jor Fadipe said, “Like I said, they’ve been on it for some few months before General Diya actually brought me in.

I wouldn’t know what his immediate response to them was, but I believe that he trusted them enough to go ahead with the plot. “What he (General Diya) told me was that ‘if oga (General Abacha) had gone to Enugu, he would have been arrested and there would have been a change of government.’ “He said it was the plan of all the service chiefs and the GOCs.

That shows you the degree of those involved that was sold to him. When they told him (General Diya) this, he was now ready to play his own part,” the retired Major said. Major Fadipe however, alleged that General Bamaiyi was only using the whole involvement of his boss as a decoy and that he and his security details were arrested when the ‘coup’ was afoot.