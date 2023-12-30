Divorce: Emeka Knelt Down In Court to Beg His Wife –Felix Duke

The President of Creative Industry Group (CIG), Mr. Felix Duke, has revealed that veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, knelt down in court to beg his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma not to divorce him. Duke disclosed this in an interview with journalists while reacting to the trending stories about the Nollywood actor’s crashed marriage.

He said he was involved in trying to settle the crisis from the beginning, as Emeka had been his close friend before he got married. Duke said he fixed up an appointment with them before they went to court, stressing that the two of them honored him and they met in a hotel at Ogudu in Kosofe Local Government Area in Lagos State.

The president said that while trying to settle them, Emma acted like everything was okay; but after she left, she went back into crisis with Emeka. He pointed out that all his efforts to settle them didn’t work because Emma refused to accept his pleading and begging, due to the fact that she had made up her mind to leave the marriage for the reasons best known to her.

According to Duke, when Emma took Emeka to court, I was there. I went to court with Emeka. Emeka truly loved this woman but I believe she never loved him the way he loved her. “Before the pronouncement of the judge, both parties were given the opportunity to reconcile; Emeka knelt down right in my presence to beg Emma, I even joined Emeka to beg her, she refused,” Duke explained.

The president said that whatever Emeka has said, were the truths as he witnessed everything. Duke noted that Emeka lost his established school, properties, as he has to start his life from the scratch to rise again.