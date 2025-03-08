Divorce: Court orders banker to appear with children

Share

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State has directed Mrs Temitope Olubukola Adetunji-Oseni, a banker seeking a divorce from her estranged husband, Samson Adetunji-Oseni, to appear in court on March 20, 2025, accompanied by their two children.

The couple’s marriage, which has been marred by conflict, is now at the centre of a legal dispute.

Temitope, a marketer at a prominent old-generation bank, filed for divorce, requesting sole custody of the couple’s two children.

She is also seeking that the court compel her estranged husband to take full responsibility for the children’s welfare, which includes financial support.

In her petition, she argued that the relationship had broken down irreparably and that she should have complete control over the upbringing of the children.

At the last hearing of the matter, Samson, who is a cross-applicant in the case, alleged that Temitope had denied him access to the children for the past three years.

The couple had been separated for five years, and Samson claimed he had been unable to see his children during this time.

His lawyer, I.O. Odunowo, confirmed the accusation in court.

However, Temitope’s legal representative, Oluwakemi Awoniyi, denied any knowledge of such a development.

When questioned by the presiding Magistrate, Mrs Balogun, Awoniyi, maintained that her client had not denied access to the children.

The court, therefore, adjourned the matter to March 20, 2025, ordering Temitope to present the children in court for further proceedings.

In her suit, Temitope is requesting full custody of the children, as well as an order requiring Samson to bear the full responsibility for their welfare, including education and maintenance.

She is also seeking a dissolution of the marriage and a ruling in her favour to maintain sole control over the children’s care.

On the other hand, Samson is also petitioning the court for joint custody of the children.

In his application, he proposed a shared custody arrangement, where both parents would have physical custody of the children during specific periods.

According to Samson, Temitope should retain physical custody of the children during school terms, while he should have custody during holidays.

He also argued that while in the custody of either parent, that parent should be responsible for the children’s upkeep, but the other parent should have unrestricted access to the children.

Samson further suggested that if Temitope were granted full custody, he should still have visitation rights and the opportunity to spend time with the children during weekends or holidays.

Both parties, he said, should contribute to the children’s education and other necessary expenses until they complete their studies.

