Dividend: SEC Ends 12-Year Statue-Barred Rule

In a decisive move to protect investors’ rights and clean up legacy issues in Nigeria’s capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has directed all public companies and their Registrars to cease treating unclaimed dividends older than 12 years as “statute-barred”—especially those predating the Finance Act of 2020.

The directive reinforces Section 60 of the Finance Act 2020, which stipulates that dividends unclaimed for over six years be transferred to the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund (UFTF), a vehicle created to hold such funds in trust until rightful shareholders come forward.

According to a circular issued by the Commission, “the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission has been drawn to the fact that paying companies and their Registrars have continued to treat unclaimed dividends of public companies that are older than 12 years as being ‘statutebarred’ without recourse to the provisions of the Finance Act 2020.”

The SEC clarified that any dividend not claimed before December 31, 2020—the effective date of the Act—is still valid for collection if it has not exceeded the six-year statutory period stipulated for remittance to the UFTF.

In the interim, since the UFTF is yet to be fully operational, the Commission has instructed that all dividend claims meeting these criteria must be honoured without delay.

“Pending the setting up and operationalisation of the UFTF by the Federal Government, the Commission hereby directs public companies and their Registrars to continue to honour all requests by shareholders for the payment of unclaimed dividends, effective from December 31, 2020,” the circular stated.

The SEC has further mandated companies and Registrars to file periodic compliance reports as prescribed by the Commission’s Rules and Regulations.

This development comes amid mounting concern over the ballooning pool of unclaimed dividends, which stood at a staggering ₦215 billion as of March 2024.

SEC Director-General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has pledged sweeping reforms to address the issue. “The reason why investors come to the market is to have returns, and when those returns are not getting to them, it becomes a challenge,” Dr. Agama stated.

“For us at the SEC, any effort to reduce unclaimed dividends will be a positive one.” The Commission has launched an e-Dividend Mandate Management System (eDMMS) and is working on a mobile app to allow realtime dividend tracking and claims.

The primary hurdle, however, remains shareholder identification—often hindered by outdated or incomplete investor records.

