Divestment: PENGASSAN Strengthens Job Security For Oil Workers

Following the series of divestments by international oil companies, which consequently threatened the job of some Nigerian employees, the leadership of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has gone ahead to effectively consolidated the employments through negotiations and an agreement between Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Oando Energy Limited.

Disclosing this at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association in Abuja, the President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Festus Osifo, said: “The divestment brought about some opportunities for the indigenous companies and inherent challenges for the employees and members of the Association in the affected companies.

“The major task that was before PENGASSAN leadership was how to protect the jobs of our members and the existing collective bargaining agreement; as most of the new companies do not have an existing PENGASSAN branch.

“I wish to gladly announce to this august gathering that we have since concluded negotiations with Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and successfully signed an agreement between Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Oando Energy Limited.”

He said the agreement met the two criteria of protecting the jobs of all members and protecting the condition of service in the collective bargaining agreement.

“For the divestment of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited JV Assets to Seplat Energ Offshores Limited, we just concluded negotiation and signed agreement with Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and Seplat Energy Offshores Limited on how our members will be transited and again the two broadline criteria were met.

“Distinguished NEC members. we have also reached a landing on the divestment of Equinor to Chappal Energy. We are currently reviewing the communique for a sign-off and this should be concluded in the coming days.

“For the divestment of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) JV assets to Renaissance consortium, we have to stop all conversations with the management of Shell Companies in Nigeria because government decline approval to the sales.

“We wish to use this opportunity to appreciate the role played by the Commission Chief Executive of Nigeria Up stream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Engineer Gbenga Komolafe for approving a divestment pre condition that takes cognizance of workers’ rights and privileges.

“We also thank the management of NNPC Limited led by the GCEO, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, and actively supported by the Chief Upstream investment officer (CUIO) of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, for their strong role in achieving a worker friendly agreement that met our set out objectives,” he said.

Speaking on the post-PIA effects on the energy sector, he said it still lingered as key transformations have taken place and are still ongoing.

According to him, “this means that we are in a time that calls for collaboration, strategic planning, and a renewed commitment to advancing the interests of our members.

“I am excited to share updates, discuss critical challenges, and chart a course for continued success for our Association. “I wish to thank all our organs for the wholesome support and encouragement in the past years that led to the successes achieved by this administration.

“I also want to use this medium to show appreciation to all PENGASSAN members worldwide for their steadfast support. The road would have been more daunting and increasingly overwhelming without you all.”

On collective bargaining negotiations, he said the leadership of the Association across all levels had been engaging different management across all sub-sectorial level in negotiating new collective bargaining agreement, stressing that a lot of successes had been achieved in this regard as this is the most veritable way the Association has strategically devised to help its members navigate through the current economic challenges.

