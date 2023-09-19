Diversion Of Fund: ‘Why Impeached LG Chairman Must Be Punished’ – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has expressed his determination to ensure that the impeached Local government Chairman of Ijebu East, Wale Adedayo face the consequences of his allegations that he (Abiodun) diverted council funds.

Adedayo had accused Abiodun of diverting statutory Federal allocations of all the 20 LGs in the state for the past two years.

The former LG boss also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking Abiodun’s probe on the allegations.

But, Abiodun insisted that Adedayo had lied against him and must be held responsible for what he has said as he must prove the false allegations he made against his person.

The governor stated this during a meeting with leaders of the APC in Ijebu East Local Government, led by a former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Ijebu North, Ijebu-East and Ogun Waterside between 2007 and 2011, Segun Osibote, on Monday.

Abiodun disclosed that he is prepared to defend himself against the allegation of funds diversion by Adedayo.

According to him, members of the party must abide by its constitution and be ready to defend their utterances at all times, noting that until people are made to bear the consequences of their words and actions, they won’t desist from lying.

He added that he is prepared to ensure that Adedayo is held responsible for what he has said as he must prove the false allegations he made against his person.

Abiodun said: “There are two things; he lied against me as the governor, he lied against me as Dapo Abiodun, he spoilt my name, and he tried to incite the public against the government. Wale Adedayo has to answer all these allegations one after the other.

“We have to instil discipline in governance, discipline in the party, people have to become accountable to what they say. You must be accountable for what you say so that you will always think very well before taking any nasty action.

“People have to be made to bear the consequences of whatever they say and until we do that, they will not stop and I am prepared to ensure that Wale Adedayo is held responsible for what he has said.

“He said he is committed to what he has said. He has to go and prove and show that I, Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State diverted public funds. He has to go and prove that.”

Abiodun disclosed that he had known Adedayo before he became the Governor and that he (Adedayo) was not his enemy.

He said that he opted for the candidacy of Adedayo as the local government chairman, even though he knew he wasn’t a person with stable character.

“I have known Wale Adedayo for so many years. I had been supporting him before I became Governor. When I became Governor, I appointed him as a consultant on media. I did not ask for the input of leaders of Ijebu East Local Government before I appointed him, so, Wale is not my enemy.

“When it got to the issue of council elections, I thought to myself that council chairmanship isn’t meant for him because I know the kind of a person he is. I know that he wasn’t a person stable in character.

“The funds for the local government go straight into the account of local governments where they meet, share and remove what we call first-line charge from it; the salary of health workers, teachers in the local government, staff of the local government themselves and the salary of traditional rulers.

“He himself collects his own security votes. It has never been late. I even look for projects for them. Sometimes, I dip my hand into state funds for them so they can also have projects to execute. That same person can now say that I have been diverting local government funds,” he said.

Abiodun warned against any attempt to destabilise the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

“Those who think that they can destabilise this state won’t sleep. They won’t even rest. This state will continue to move forward, either with them or without them because it is God himself that has appointed me as the Governor of this state at this particular time,” he said.