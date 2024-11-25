Diversion: Ebonyi Gov Orders Arrest Of 6 Health Ministry Officials

Share

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, at the weekend, ordered the arrest and prosecution of one, Ndukwe Ayansi and five others from the Ministry of Health for allegedly diverting materials meant for the government.

It was gathered that Nwifuru had, while on his way to a project inspection, sighted a Toyota Dyna truck loading registers, books and other materials from the warehouse of the Ministry of Health.

The governor drove inside the warehouse and made inquiries about the carting away of the materials.

However, not satisfied with the answers provided by the officials, the governor probed further and discovered that patients’ data registers, cards and a host of other documents were being carted away.

Investigations further revealed that all the documents had been sold with -out government approval. Addressing journalists at the scene of the crime, Nwifuru described the action as sabotage to the government’s efforts at repositioning the health sector.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been handed over to the police while investigation into the incident has commenced.

