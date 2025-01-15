Diversion: $2.6bn Badagry Port To Reclaim Cargoes From Benin, Togo

Share

A major trade disruption is expected to take place in the shipping sector soon as Benin Republic and Togo Republic ports will be losing majority of Nigerian bound cargoes handled by them to the $2.6 billion Badagry Deep Seaport when it becomes operational.

The President of the Badagry Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Mr. Yahaya Oladiran Idris, who disclosed this in Lagos, said that the port would also serve as a transshipment hub for landlocked countries of Niger Republic and Chad, noting that the deep seaport would thrive because Badagry has a lot of economic potentials that could support it.

In 2023, the Lagos State Government issued Certificate of Occupancy (CoO) to the developers of the port with the intention to earn $53.6 billion revenue for government within the concession period.

It was revealed that the port would be concessioned for 45 years period to handle an annual throughput capacity of 1.8 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

When fully built, the deepwater full-service port will be one of the largest in Africa with 7km of quay and 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) of dedicated yard.

It will include state-of-the-art facilities for container, bulk, liquid bulk, Ro/Ro and general cargo as well as oil and gas operations support and a barge terminal.

However, Idris noted that with the huge investment opportunities and vibrant infrastructure in Lagos State, Badagry is fully ready for the proposed deep seaport because it is the super highway to ECOWAS and Europe.

He explained: “Badagry is home of the most significant border post in Nigeria, Seme Border, that also enjoys good intermodal transportation systems including good waterways and Lagos-Sokoto Expressway that can serve as a transshipment route to landlocked countries of Niger Republic and Chad.

Both Niger Republic and Chad prefer Nigerian ports for their cargoes. “We are fully aware of the economic viabilities of Badagry.

It is a super highway to ECOWAS and Europe and the home of the most significant border post in Nigeria. Majority of Nigerian cargoes stemmed down at ports in Benin Republic and Togo Republic will be dropped at Badagry Deep Seaport.

“Badagry has a good waterway. It makes it easier to come to Badagry and down to Benin Republic through the lagoon. As a matter of fact, the port will lead to a considerable reduction in smuggling, if not by zero percent but at least by 20%, when completed.”

Idris explained that the construction of the port would attract more investors to Badagry and provide job opportunities for artisans and vendors.

The president urged the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and promoters of the port to come to a roundtable and resolve all the grey areas that are hindering the commencement of the port construction.

Idris said: “As a chamber, we are expecting the construction of the port to start in 2025. We are enjoining the government, the promoters and landowners to talk and settle the grey areas in the port agreement.

The port will add to the growth of Badagry.” In 2022 the Full Business Case Compliance Certificate for the Badagry Deep Sea port was issued by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), while the Federal Executive Council gave approval for development of the project on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the same year.

Last year, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy ( FMMBE) disclosed its readiness to facilitate the process that would lead to the realisation of the Badagry Deep Sea port project.

Its Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola noted at a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer, Badagry Port Development Limited, Didi Ndiomu, in Abuja that the port project portends immense potential to the Federal Government as it aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s objectives.

The minister said that the ministry’s policy was tailored in line with the president’s agenda, adding that the ministry would do whatever it could do to help achieve the deep Sea pprt project.

Oyetola said that the minister had met with some investors, who were interested both local and international to invest.

He appreciated the efforts of the company and applauded them for their hard work, saying that they had overcome a lot of obstacles and come this far.

Also, Ndiomu explained that the project that is divided into four phases, was presently on the second phase, which is the implementation and sourcing of strategic financial partners.

