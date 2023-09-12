Diversification: ‘Structure, legislation key to sound solid minerals devt’

Nigeria’s solid minerals sector needs appropriate structure, good legislation and implementation, as well as government’s interest to boost revenue. The Director, Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research (CEPAR), Prof Ndubisi Ifeanyi Nwokoma, who made the postulation in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, also said that the sector, if well developed, could generate humungous revenue that will complement oil and gas incomes to advance Nigeria. From records, Nigeria has huge deposits of iron ores, limestone, talc, or talcum, proven reserves of both alluvial and primary gold, gypsum, coal, baryte, marble, and tantalite and over 10 million tonnes of lead/zinc veins.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) had disclosed that Nigeria earned from the sector a paltry N818.04 billion in 15 years, despite the huge deposit of natural resources. According to the report, on a yearly basis, the nation's revenue from the sector was N193.59 billion in 2021, while in 2020, it was N116.82 billion. Nwokoma, a Professor of Financial Economics, also decried the poor revenue generated by Nigeria from the sector. He said: "This amount of money is so paltry and very sad for a big country as Nigeria which has such humongous mineral deposits. There is a lot of secrecy going on in solid mineral mining because it is not transparent. N818.04 billion Being the earnings from the sector in 15 years "If it is transparent and we have the laws and rules, then we can then how much money is being siphoned, and whether there is a lot of proper documentation. "We can then know whether this is no money there or there is money and it is going to private hands. So there is a need for the government to actually come in and make appropriate documentation. The money is so small. It is not as expected for the period under review."

The economist said there was a need for the government to be more holistic in revenue generation rather than more reliance on the oil and gas sector for income generation. He advised the current Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, to study the sector, present appropriate position paper to the Federal Executive Council, and submit relevant bill to the National Assembly for the proper regulation of the sector. He advised him to concentrate on deliverables and avoid blame games and being bombastic. Nwokoma said: “During the time of Dr John Kayode Fayemi as the Minister of Solid Minerals, hopes were raised. We thought that when he goes there, things will change. All the noise by the government that solid minerals was an alternative and major source of revenue for the government but it was all grandstanding.

“I think the government should stop the drama. There is a lot of drama. The government should be true to itself. The government should look at that sector, knowing that not much is coming in and then, put that sector in order. “The current Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, is also speaking as if the President trusts him and they need to revamp the sector because the government needs money. It is the kind of thing we heard under Dr. Fayemi. “There was a display of drama and grandstanding but at the end of the day, almost nothing came out of it. So they should stop such grandstanding and blame game. The same people who blamed Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and the same party have also blamed themselves for the past eight years. “They are blaming the Buhari administration for the poor performance of the economy now. They should stop the blame game. They should get into work, put that sector in order and then make sure that they know how much money they will generate.

“Dele should get down to work and put the sector in order. He should take a look at the sector and its dynamics, variables and factors that generate income, if there is a need to prepare a paper for the Federal Executive Council and if there is the need to have a bill sent to the National Assembly to regulate that sector properly and make sure it can generate money for the government. “He needs to study the sector and prepare a position paper for the Executive Council. Once it is approved, the government needs to prepare a bill for the National Assembly and that bill will be able to regulate the operation in that sector and money can begin to come in. But talking and talking will not be the way out.” The prof said appropriate structures should be put in place in the sector. He noted that many foreigners even dominated the sector and alleged that it seemed that the government is negligent about that. According to him, it appears that the government is not bothered probably because they are making much money from the oil and gas sector as the bulk of Nigeria’s revenue is coming from oil and gas. Nwokoma said: “More revenue could come through the structure of that industry, the structure of production, the structure of participation and the structure of earnings in the industry because it looks like it is one kind of structure in which the level of regulation is not as it is in another production sector.

“Take a look at the oil sector. The participation is not just put through to everybody. There are rules that guide participation, and the structure ownership in that industry. We have the proper regulations, rules and laws that guide participation there. “We can now know when incomes are generated either by the companies or by joint venture agreements with the government, they will know how the income is shared. So we have the oil companies, the production sharing contract in the oil sector. We have where companies earn money. “But in the Solid minerals, it is largely controlled by the private sector with little government involvement like the case of gold mining in Zamfara State where individuals can actually decide to mine gold and it is going on. They mine, sell and keep the proceeds without much government involvement. So the structure of participation, production and earnings in the sector need to be looked at.