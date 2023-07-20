Diversification: Senate Targets Bitumen To Diversify Economy/Catalyse Development

The Senate, on Thursday, set machinery in motion for diversification of the country’s economy through Bitumen exploration and development.

A bill seeking to achieve this vision who introduced to the apex legislative Chamber and it passed its first reading during the plenary session.

The bill sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South), seeks for establishment of the Bitumen Development Commission for official regulation of Bitumen exploration, development, and exportation.

As sighted in the draft copy of the bill, the sponsor posited that the intendment of the proposed legislation is to make Bitumen an alternative revenue spinning product in Nigeria, being the second highest deposit in the world after Canada.

The proposed Commission as projected in the draft bill, should be sited in any of the three towns with high deposits of Bitumen in Ondo State, which are Ode – Irele, Agbabu, and Igbotako.

As proposed in the bill, Bitumen Development Commission when established, will also facilitate the execution of road infrastructure across the country and also create jobs for Nigerians, particularly Geologists whose expertise would be needed in its exploration.

In a brief chat with journalists after plenary, the sponsor of the bill, Senator Ibrahim, said that details of the intendment of the proposed Commission would be made in his lead debate for second reading.

“If the proposed legislation scales through in both the Senate and the House of Representatives with at the tenant establishment of Bitumen Development Commission after presidential assent, it would be the first law on exploration, development and possibly exportation of Bitumen in Nigeria.”, he said.